Tokyo
※2026年3月オープン
東京に一層のにぎわいを創出するため、「お台場海浜公園」に新たなランドマークとなる噴水「東京アクアシンフォニー」が登場。都心の貴重な水辺から「レインボーブリッジ」や「東京タワー」に代表される景観をバックに、音楽と光が織り成す魅力的な噴水ショーを1日に10回実施する。
