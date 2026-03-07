ニュースレターに登録
Tokyo

    1. 東京アクアシンフォニー
      画像提供：東京アクアシンフォニー 実行委員会 | 噴水ショーのイメージ
    東京アクアシンフォニー
    東京アクアシンフォニー

    • お台場
    ※2026年3月オープン

    東京に一層のにぎわいを創出するため、「お台場海浜公園」に新たなランドマークとなる噴水「東京アクアシンフォニー」が登場。都心の貴重な水辺から「レインボーブリッジ」や「東京タワー」に代表される景観をバックに、音楽と光が織り成す魅力的な噴水ショーを1日に10回実施する。

    住所
    東京都港区台場1-4 お台場海浜公園内
    Tokyo
    アクセス
    ゆりかもめ『お台場海浜公園』駅 徒歩3分／ゆりかもめ『台場』駅 徒歩3分／りんかい線『東京テレポート』駅 徒歩10分
    営業時間
    11～21時
