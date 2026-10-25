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    1. 古梅園
      画像提供：古梅園 | 外観
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      画像提供：古梅園 | 外観
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    3. 古梅園
      画像提供：古梅園 | すすを採取する油煙
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    4. 古梅園
      画像提供：古梅園 | 墨を乾燥させている様子
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    5. 古梅園
      画像提供：古梅園 | にぎり墨
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    古梅園

    • Things to do
    広告

    タイムアウトレビュー

    440年以上の歴史を誇る老舗墨屋「古梅園」。例年11月〜4月は墨の製造シーズンで、文化財に指定された工房では、自らの手で墨を握る「にぎり墨」を体験できる。手型や指紋が刻まれた、世界に一つだけの墨を作ってみよう。

    作った墨は工房で乾燥させた後、約2カ月後に自宅へ配送されるため、旅行中に訪れる際は覚えておきたい。

    詳細

    住所
    奈良県奈良市椿井町7
    Nara
    アクセス
    近鉄『奈良』駅 徒歩5分
    営業時間
    9～17時
    広告
    最新ニュース
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