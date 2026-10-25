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Tokyo
440年以上の歴史を誇る老舗墨屋「古梅園」。例年11月〜4月は墨の製造シーズンで、文化財に指定された工房では、自らの手で墨を握る「にぎり墨」を体験できる。手型や指紋が刻まれた、世界に一つだけの墨を作ってみよう。
作った墨は工房で乾燥させた後、約2カ月後に自宅へ配送されるため、旅行中に訪れる際は覚えておきたい。
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タイムアウト東京について
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