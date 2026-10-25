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    1. JALオーベルジュ富良野
      画像提供：JALオーベルジュ富良野 | メニュー例（提供メニューは季節により異なる）　
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    2. JALオーベルジュ富良野
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    3. JALオーベルジュ富良野
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    JALオーベルジュ富良野

    • ホテル
    広告

    タイムアウトレビュー

    ※2026年12月4日オープン

    富良野の食と風土を味わうためのオーベルジュ。レストラン「BOLÉT（ボレ）」は北海道を代表するフレンチ「Le Musée（ル ミュゼ）」を開業し、ミシュラン一つ星を獲得したシェフの石井誠が監修した。富良野で採れた旬の山菜、キノコ、和牛などを使用した、極上のガストロノミーが味わえる。

    詳細

    住所
    北海道空知郡中富良野町中富良野西1線北13
    Hokkaido
    アクセス
    JR富良野線『中富良野』駅 徒歩10分
    広告
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