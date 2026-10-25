JALオーベルジュ富良野

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Tokyo
※2026年12月4日オープン
富良野の食と風土を味わうためのオーベルジュ。レストラン「BOLÉT（ボレ）」は北海道を代表するフレンチ「Le Musée（ル ミュゼ）」を開業し、ミシュラン一つ星を獲得したシェフの石井誠が監修した。富良野で採れた旬の山菜、キノコ、和牛などを使用した、極上のガストロノミーが味わえる。
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